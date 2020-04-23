Democratic Georgia rep who endorsed Trump resigns after backlash: report

Share:

Georgia Democratic state Rep. Vernon Jones announced Tuesday he is resigning from his seat after last week endorsing President Trump’s reelection — a move that quickly earned him backlash from Georgia Democrats.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Jones told The Rashad Richey Morning Show, a talk show in Atlanta, that despite his resignation he would not be leaving the Democratic Party because “somebody’s got to be in there to hold them accountable — hold them accountable to how they are treating black people root out the bigotry.”

“Turn the lights off, I have left the plantation,” Jones said in a separate statement officially announcing his resignation, according to the Journal-Constitution. “Someone else can occupy that suite. Therefore, I intend not to complete my term effective April 22, 2020.”

State Sen. Nikema Williams, chairwoman of the state Democratic Party, issued a statement soon after Jones’ endorsement of Trump calling Jones an “embarrassment,” adding, he “does not stand for our values.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.