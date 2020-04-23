Democratic Georgia rep who endorsed Trump resigns after backlash: report

Georgia Democratic state Rep. Vernon Jones announced Tuesday he is resigning from his seat after last week endorsing President Trump’s reelection — a move that quickly earned him backlash from Georgia Democrats.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Jones told The Rashad Richey Morning Show, a talk show in Atlanta, that despite his resignation he would not be leaving the Democratic Party because “somebody’s got to be in there to hold them accountable — hold them accountable to how they are treating black people root out the bigotry.”

“Turn the lights off, I have left the plantation,” Jones said in a separate statement officially announcing his resignation, according to the Journal-Constitution. “Someone else can occupy that suite. Therefore, I intend not to complete my term effective April 22, 2020.”

I’ve seen more Democrats attack me for my decision to endorse @realDonaldTrump than ask me why. They’ve used and abused folks in my community for far too long, taking our votes for granted. Black Americans are waking up. An uprising is near. — Vernon Jones (@RepVernonJones) April 21, 2020

State Sen. Nikema Williams, chairwoman of the state Democratic Party, issued a statement soon after Jones’ endorsement of Trump calling Jones an “embarrassment,” adding, he “does not stand for our values.” – READ MORE

