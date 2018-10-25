Democratic county attorney apologizes after allegedly being caught drunk in courtroom

A Democratic county attorney up for reelection in southern Iowa has apologized and has asked voters to let her continue her work after she was accused of being drunk in a courtroom.

Michelle Rivera, 42, has been charged with public intoxication, Clarke County court documents say.

A sheriff’s deputy says in a criminal complaint that he noticed Rivera “slurring her words and stumbling on her feet” in the Osceola courtroom last Thursday afternoon. He arrested her after she refused to take a breath test.

Rivera is running for re-election against Republican Adam Ramsey on Nov. 6. She issued a statement in which she said she’s “taking every step necessary to get help, to fix this problem and to make sure that nothing like this ever happens again.” – READ MORE