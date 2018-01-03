Democratic Congressman Targets Barron Trump, 11, In Vicious Post On Twitter

A Democratic lawmaker in the U.S. House of Representatives berated President Trump for not spending enough time with his 11-year-old son, Barron.

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) made the disgusting charge on New Year’s Eve — when Trump, first lady Melania and Barron were all actually attending a party together.

‘He golfs when he could be reading or be in church or be with his family. Never see him with Barron,” Cohen wrote on Twitter. “You’d think he’d be golfing with Dad occasionally but narcissists only engage in activities where they are the show.”

He golfs when he could be reading or be in church or be with his family. Never see him with Barron. You’d think he’d be golfing with Dad occasionally but narcissists only engage in activities where they are the show. No movies, sports viewing either just Fox! He will start a war! https://t.co/RFuJksiQyk — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) December 31, 2017

Cohen — among a group of Democratic lawmakers who introduced articles of impeachment against Trump in October — was responding to a tweet from The Daily Beast’s Sam Stein, who said he didn’t mind Trump playing golf but that “the sheer amount he plays does spotlight how insincere Obama’s critics were about his golfing habits.”

Lawmakers and the media did not (for the most part) target the children of former president Barack Obama — even when one of them was photographed smoking marijuana. (Newsweak supported the weed smoking.) – READ MORE

