Democratic congressman says Trump and allies should be tried for ‘crimes against our nation’

Less than two weeks ago, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) was smashed with backlash for demanding a list of “Trump sycophants” so that they will be held accountable in the future. Now, another Democratic politician has called for punitive punishment against President Donald Trump and his allies.

Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. (D-N.J.), who is a staunch critic of the president, has called for Trump and his “enablers” to “be tried for their crimes against our nation.” Earlier this week, Pascrell issued a press release demanding a “widespread investigation” and prosecution of “Trump government crimes.”

“Donald Trump and members of his administration have committed innumerable crimes against the United States,” Pascrell claimed without providing proof.

Pascrell listed a number of unsubstantiated accusations, by saying, “He has endangered our national security. He ripped families apart. He poisoned the Census. He has personally profited from his office. He has attacked our elections and sought to throttle democracy.”

The Democratic congressman baselessly alleged that the president “engaged in treason,” a crime punishable by death.

“Therefore, in 2021 the entire Trump administration must be fully investigated by the Department of Justice and any other relevant offices,” Pascrell said in the statement that was released on Tuesday. “Donald Trump along with his worst enablers must be tried for their crimes against our nation and Constitution.” – READ MORE

