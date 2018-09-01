Democratic Congressional Candidate: Trump and Bin Laden ‘Have a Tremendous Amount in Common’

A Democratic candidate for Congress in Illinois is facing heavy criticism for comparing President Donald Trump to Usama bin Laden.

Sean Casten, who’s challenging incumbent Rep. Peter Roskam (R) in the state’s 6th Congressional District, made the remark in February, but audio of it just surfaced Thursday in a report by The Washington Free Beacon.

“In many ways — and I don’t mean to sound overly, I don’t know, hyperbolic on this –Trump and Usama bin Laden have a tremendous amount in common,” Casten said during a public meet and greet with voters in Wheaton, Illinois.

“They have both figured out how to use the bully pulpit to activate marginalized young men. It’s the same tool,” he continued. “Every demagogue has done this, right? Find a group of angry people and give them something to be angry at.”– READ MORE

A college is not allowing their students to hang posters in remembrance of the victims of September 11.

Ripon College is banning the Young Americans for Freedom (YAF) chapter at the school from putting up “9/11: Never Forget Project” posters, claiming, “Students from a Muslim background would feel singled out and/or harassed,” according to YAF.

Member of Ripon College Bias Protocol Board—> “I’m not sure I think the Iran hostage issue was Islamic terrorism,” when discussing @yaf Never Forget poster https://t.co/bdRZ3SskSi pic.twitter.com/g2j9A7740H — Patrick X Coyle (@PatrickXCoyle) August 29, 2018

When YAF asked the administration about the matter, they said the posters creates an “environment” that makes students “feel like they are not able to learn.”

The administration said the posters focus “relentlessly on one religious organization, one religious group, one religious identity — in associating that one religious identity with terrorist attacks which go back far before 9/11 and after 9/11.” – READ MORE