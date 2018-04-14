Democratic Candidate for NY Gov. Pushes Ban on Certain Types of Gasoline

Actress Cynthia Nixon doesn’t think banning hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, goes far enough. So, the New York gubernatorial candidate announced Tuesday she would “not approve any new use of fracked gas” in the state if elected.

I pledge that if I am elected Governor I will not approve any new use of fracked gas in New York State. Andrew Cuomo should take the same pledge. New York should not build fossil fuel power plants or pipelines that threaten our environment and contribute to climate change. — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) April 10, 2018

New York City, where Nixon lives, gets more than 40 percent of its electricity from natural gas, according to The New York Times. Most of the city’s gas comes from the Marcellus shale.

New York produces only a small amount of gas since fracking was banned in the state, and residents are reliant on imports to meet virtually all gas demand.

Natural gas is the largest single fuel source used in the Empire State, and most of it comes from the Marcellus shale. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1