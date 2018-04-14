True Pundit

Democratic Candidate for NY Gov. Pushes Ban on Certain Types of Gasoline

Actress Cynthia Nixon doesn’t think banning hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, goes far enough. So, the New York gubernatorial candidate announced Tuesday she would “not approve any new use of fracked gas” in the state if elected.

New York City, where Nixon lives, gets more than 40 percent of its electricity from natural gas, according to The New York Times. Most of the city’s gas comes from the Marcellus shale.

New York produces only a small amount of gas since fracking was banned in the state, and residents are reliant on imports to meet virtually all gas demand.

Natural gas is the largest single fuel source used in the Empire State, and most of it comes from the Marcellus shale. – READ MORE

