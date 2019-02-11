Democratic candidate Buttigieg says Trump’s attack on socialism ‘was powerful when he was coming to age’

Pete Buttigieg, mayor of Southbend, Ind., and a Democratic presidential candidate, lambasted President Trump’s attacks on socialism and the lawmakers who identify with the political ideology as a “rhetorical strategy,” saying the word doesn’t have the same negative connotations it did for past generations.

“He is clinging to a rhetorical strategy that was powerful when he was coming to age,” Buttigieg said during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union. “Today a word like that is the beginning of a debate and not the end.

Buttigieg added: “We are a market-based economy. You can’t kill off a discussion by calling it socialism.

Buttigieg’s comments come just days after President Trump slammed socialism during his State of the Union address, and at a time when Democratic Socialist politicians like Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York have become prominent figures in the Democratic Party.

Trump's chief counselor, Kellyanne Conway, said last week that the president was intentionally defining socialism, which may be misunderstood by some Democratic voters.