Democrat Who Survived Primary After Vote-by-Mail Disaster Chairs USPS Hearing

Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), who narrowly survived a primary challenge earlier this year after thousands of vote-by-mail ballots were not counted, chaired a House hearing Monday on the U.S. Postal Service’s readiness for the 2020 election.

Maloney chairs the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, which was chaired by Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) until his death last year. She chaired a hearing with Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, which was moved earlier due to Democrats’ concerns — and conspiracy theories — about changes being made to the U.S. Postal Service to make voting more difficult. Democrats have pushed for universal vote-by-mail; Republicans, led by President Donald Trump, have argued against it.

Ironically, Maloney won her primary after a vote-by-mail debacle. She was declared the winner by 648 votes earlier this month — six weeks after the votes were cast. Thousands of votes were discarded, as New York moved to a vote-by-mail system it had never used before, as Democrats insisted that voting in person posed additional risks due to coronavirus. Maloney’s opponent, Suraj Patel, has refused to concede, and joined a federal lawsuit challenging the results – READ MORE

