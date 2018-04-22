Politics
Democrat Who Allegedly Blamed Jews for Bad Weather Donated to Nation of Islam Event
A Washington, D.C., lawmaker who accused Jews of controlling the weather now faces scrutiny over a donation he made to a Nation of Islam event where the group’s leader, Louis Farrakhan, railed against Jews as his “enemies.”
Democratic council member Trayon White gave $500 to the Nation of Islam through a fund designated for community services, The Washington Post reported Friday.
The District’s campaign finance officials gave White until May 3 to explain the payment, according to The Post.
White generated controversy in a March 18 Facebook video after he blamed a late snowfall on Jewish bankers who he claimed secretly controlled the weather. He later apologized.
'Him giving that money to Farrakhan is basically endorsing the vicious anti-Semitism that we all heard.'