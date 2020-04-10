Democrat Tom Malinowski Jokes about Withholding Coronavirus Disinfectant from Kentuckians (VIDEO)

Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) reportedly said on Thursday that he has fantasized about holding up coronavirus disinfectant from Kentuckians to make Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) pass more Democrat measures.

Malinowski, a Democrat representing New Jersey’s seventh congressional district, said in a call that he would threaten McConnell by withholding Lysol for his constituents.

THIS. IS. DISGUSTING. While Americans are putting their political differences aside to work together, @Malinowski admitted he’s fantasized about withholding coronavirus-killing disinfectants from Kentuckians to stick it to @senatemajldr. #NJ07 pic.twitter.com/X7sm5IJukA — NRCC (@NRCC) April 9, 2020

“Fun fact about Somerset County , we make 100 percent of the national supply of Lysol disinfectant,” he said in a video obtained by the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC). “I’ve thought about using with Mitch McConnell, like, ‘Hey, we’re going to hold up the Lysol for Kentucky until you pass her” bill. – READ MORE

