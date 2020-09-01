Democrat Ted Wheeler Blames Trump For Portland Violence After Right-Wing Protester Killed. He Rejected Trump’s National Guard Offer Last Week.

Portland Democratic Mayor Ted Wheeler blamed President Donald Trump on Sunday for the violence in Portland after a right-wing protester was murdered last night. Wheeler’s attempt to deflect blame comes after he told Trump last week to “stay away” following the president offering federal assistance to end the violence in the city.

Wheeler lamented the fact that the president has been calling out the violence in Democratic-controlled cities, claiming that Trump was attacking the “very institutions of democracy that have served this nation well since its founding.”

“Do you seriously wonder, Mr. President, why this is the first time in decades that America has seen this level of violence? It’s you who have created the hate and the division,” Wheeler claimed. “It’s you who have not found a way to say the names of black people killed by police officers, even as people in law enforcement have, and it’s you who claimed that white supremacists are good people.”

Wheeler’s claims were mostly false, as a study from the Pew Research Center found that the political polarization in the U.S. started during the Obama administration. The president has repeatedly tweeted about George Floyd, and the president never called white supremacists “good people.” In fact, the president has repeatedly condemned white supremacists (examples: here, here, and here). – READ MORE

