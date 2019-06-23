Democrat Ted Lieu vows to ‘destroy’ Trump admin in court and haul Hope Hicks back before Congress

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) vowed that Democrats would “destroy” the Trump administration in court and haul Hope Hicks back before Congress to answer questions she avoided on Wednesday.

Lieu, who is a member of the House Judiciary Committee, was speaking to Erin Burnett on CNN when he made the promise.

“They wouldn’t even ask us where her desk was located,” Lieu said of the testimony by President Donald Trump’s former White House communications director.

(…)

Lieu promised to sue the White House and force Hicks to answer questions she avoided.

“We’re sending this up for litigation, they’re going to get destroyed in court, we’re gonna call Hope Hicks back,” he said. – READ MORE