Democrat Ted Lieu tries to trash President Trump — ends up deleting tweet and apologizing

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) was forced to apologize Friday and delete a tweet that was meant to mock President Donald Trump and his recent declaration of a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Is this why @realDonaldTrump is going to Alabama, because we need to build a Wall along Alabama’s southern border? Oh wait, I just looked at the map… #FridayMorning thoughts,” he added.



What Lieu had neglected to notice is that the president was heading to Alabama in order to meet and help the victims of a horrendous tornadoes that had destroyed many homes and businesses, and caused 23 deaths.

Lieu apologized for the ill-gotten tweet and deleted it. – READ MORE