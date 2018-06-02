True Pundit

Democrat Staffers Got Pay Increases Because of GOP Tax Reform

According to a study by the Las Vegas Review Journal, staffers for Rep. Jacky Rosen’s (D-NV) Senate campaign saw a large increase in take-home pay following President Trump’s signing of the GOP tax law.

But the Review Journal’s examination of FEC reports found that many of the Democrat’s own staffers saw their pay rise by hundreds, even thousands, of dollars:

Rosen’s highest-paid employee is campaign manager Daniel Kazin. From Oct. 1 to Jan. 31, his bimonthly paycheck was $5,353. Starting Feb. 15, his paycheck jumped to $5,555. That’s a 3.8 percent increase worth more than $4,800 a year.

Helen Smith saw the highest pay boost by percentage. Her check went from $2,222 to $2,313, a 4.1 percent increase. That increased her net pay by more than $2,100 a year.

Even Rosen’s lowest-paid employee, August McGinnity-Wake, saw benefits. His paycheck jumped from $1,077 to $1,093, a 1.5 percent increase. That’s worth $384 a year. – READ MORE

Democrat Staffers Got Pay Increases Because of GOP Tax Reform

Staffers for Nevada Democratic Senate candidate Jacky Rosen saw their take-home pay increase because of the Republican tax plan, even though Rosen opposes the law.

