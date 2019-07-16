Democrat ‘Squad’ Refuses to Denounce Violent Extremism by Antifa, Al-Qaeda (VIDEO)

Members of the Democrat “Squad” were caught on camera Monday repeatedly refusing to condemn terrorism.

In the video below, you can watch as socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) refuses to condemn a terrorist attack committed by the left-wing terrorist group Antifa over the weekend at a migrant detention center.

This might be the first time in modern history where a sitting lawmaker refused to condemn a terror attack. I’ve never seen anything like it.

.@AOC refuses to condemn the Antifa attack on the Tacoma ICE center; refuses to tell @TheRealKeean if her inflammatory comments about “concentration camps” radicalized the attacker. pic.twitter.com/YOjn0yL032 — The Rebel (@RebelNewsOnline) July 15, 2019

Here's the clip that Trump is referencing with Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN) where she laughs while talking about ISIS and Al-Qaeda — Islamic terror groups that kill Americans, U.S. allies, and Jews pic.twitter.com/5INfs6yiSv — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 15, 2019

What’s more, the Antifa terrorist, who was shot dead by police as he tried to firebomb a federal detention center in Tacoma, Washington, appeared to be directly inspired by Ocasio-Crazy and her inflammatory lies comparing American detention centers to Nazi concentration camps. – READ MORE