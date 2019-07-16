Democrat ‘Squad’ Refuses to Denounce Violent Extremism by Antifa, Al-Qaeda (VIDEO)

Members of the Democrat “Squad” were caught on camera Monday repeatedly refusing to condemn terrorism.
In the video below, you can watch as socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) refuses to condemn a terrorist attack committed by the left-wing terrorist group Antifa over the weekend at a migrant detention center.
This might be the first time in modern history where a sitting lawmaker refused to condemn a terror attack. I’ve never seen anything like it.
What’s more, the Antifa terrorist, who was shot dead by police as he tried to firebomb a federal detention center in Tacoma, Washington, appeared to be directly inspired by Ocasio-Crazy and her inflammatory lies comparing American detention centers to Nazi concentration camps. – READ MORE