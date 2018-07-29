Democrat Spokesman Writes Off Trump Voters – ‘The Idiots Aren’t Listening’

A likely Democrat nominee for U.S. Senate in Tennessee was facing some unwanted attention this week in response to the harsh and often profane social-media rhetoric of a top party communications aide.

Former Gov. Phil Bredesen has advanced a platform during his senatorial bid that includes reaching across party lines to work with Republicans, the Washington Free Beacon reported. But the divisive language used by Tennessee Democratic Party official Mark Brown, who is working with the party to advance Bredesen’s campaign, appears at odds with that spirit of bipartisanship.

For example, Brown recently linked to an Esquire article describing Trump’s perceived split from GOP orthodoxy. In his own commentary, he argued that it is useless to try to reach Trump supporters with a different message.

A Few Thoughts About This Photo https://t.co/xr0Z0uLMA2 Exactly, fuck “reaching out” to Trump voters. The idiots aren’t listening. — Mark Brown (@Gilgamark) July 31, 2017

“Exactly, f— ‘reaching out’ to Trump voters,” Brown tweeted. “The idiots aren’t listening.”

The Free Beacon found several other examples from his Twitter history that reveal an apparent penchant for profane partisanship, much of it aimed directly at the commander in chief.

“You are Putin’s b—- and a #F—ingMoron,” Brown wrote in November. – READ MORE

An unnerved Tom Arnold took the stage at the Television Critics Association’s Summer Press Tour on Thursday and did not hold back with his harsh criticism of President Trump while promoting his upcoming attempted Trump take-down series, “The Hunt for the Trump Tapes with Tom Arnold.”

The 59-year-old called the president a racist and labeled him “that knucklehead” as he fumed over those that stand by the president declaring “f— them.”

Arnold is on a mission to obtain tapes featuring the outtakes and hours of footage from Trump’s “Apprentice” days. His show will premiere on Viceland on Sept. 18.

“Donald Trump… I’m going to do this until he resigns. He is a crazy person. He is putting our country on the precipice of a war. I am working on this show right now with people who are much more talented and much more connected than I am… I am, for some reason, in a position to do something, and it’s working. – READ MORE

