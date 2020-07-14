Democrat Senator Mazie Hirono flat-out calls Trump supporters ‘white supremacists’

Here is a Democrat Senator literally calling Trump supporters white supremacists. pic.twitter.com/mLYkIZrbJc — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 13, 2020

Senator Mazie Hirono pulled no punches in an interview with MSNBC, stating supporters of President Donald Trump are “anti-immigrant” and “white supremacists.”

Hirono (D-HI) began the segment by claiming President Trump has been a failure in three aspects:

The pandemic: Caused by China with a response slowed down by the impeachment charade.

The economy: Caused by the pandemic which had previously been roaring along at historic rates.

Systemic racism: Something that only exists in bad individuals and is by no means systemic.

She blamed Trump’s “enablers” for covering up these so-called failures, before really laying into his supporters. – READ MORE

