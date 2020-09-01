Democrat Senator Chris Murphy: President Trump is ‘deliberately killing people’

Chris Murphy, the Democrat senator from Connecticut, argued on Twitter that President Donald Trump is “deliberately killing people.”

“Can we take the gloves off and tell the truth? Trump is deliberately killing people,” Murphy tweeted on Saturday. His argument? President Trump “holds rallies where people get infected,” due to their being “no social distancing masks” which sends “a clear message” that people should ignore the CDC guidelines.

“His plan is to kill people. Let’s just say it,” Murphy concluded. – READ MORE

