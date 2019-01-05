Democrat Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Refuses to Take Oath of Office on Bible

Newly Elected Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Refused To Be Sworn In On A Bible, Opting, Instead, To Place Her Right Hand On A Book Of Laws, Including The U.s Constitution And The Arizona Constitution.

The book Sen. Sinema placed her hand on to be sworn in came from the Library of Congress, her office told the Arizona Republic.

“Kyrsten always gets sworn in on a Constitution simply because of her love for the Constitution,” the senator’s office said.

There is at least one other reason Sinema refused to place her hand on the Bible. According to the Pew Research Center for Religion and Public Life, the Arizonan is the only member of the Senate who does not identify as a member of a religion.

Sinema, who started her political career as a member of the Green Party, also identifies as bisexual. She is only the second member of the Senate to identify as LGBTQ. – READ MORE