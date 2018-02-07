Democrat Sen. Carper: Discard Millions of Americans so Illegals Can Get Jobs

Democratic Sen. Tom Carper says ‘dreamer’ illegal immigrants should be hired to replace millions of Americans who supposedly are too unskilled, uneducated, unethical or drugged up to work for companies.

“I think the business community is saying that to the administration [and] they are certainly saying that to those of us in the Congress, and we should focus on that,” Carper told MSNBC.

“We have a moral responsibility to them,” Carper said about the roughly 690,000 ‘dreamer’ illegals, not about Americans. Carper added, “doing a deal with the dreamers is as much about — as I said earlier — is about making sure we have the folks who can go to work tomorrow.” Carper continued:

Today, when folks want to work in this country, there is still 2 to 3 million jobs unfilled. Unfilled! Nobody is there to do the jobs, they don’t have the education, the work skills, the work ethic, they can’t pass a drug test … are we going to send 700-800,00 [illegal immigrants] people back home to the countries where they were born? They are perfectly capable of doing these jobs, they can pass a drug test, why would we do that?

Carper’s moment of frankness came three minutes into a February 5 MSNBC interview when he was asked about the Democrats’ effort to win an amnesty for the DACA illegals, whose population ranges up to 3.25 million. The left-wing host did not object to Carper’s suggestion that millions of Americans be discarded for the benefit of illegal immigrants and Wall Street investors. – READ MORE

Amid a growing uncertainty about the fate of DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) students and others without legal status, universities across the country are not only championing the plight of these individuals — they’re stepping in with a relief plan for those with “at risk” status.

The University of Minnesota’s Immigration Response Team is the latest to join the vociferous chorus on behalf of not just DACA students but also of other undocumented pupils, along with students whose Temporary Protected Status has ended.

The new scholarship program, called The Dream Fund, will provide financial assistance for housing, groceries, books, and medical or dental care, or other extenuating circumstances, notes the group’s website.

Interestingly enough, the opening statement from the university’s Immigration Response Team reads, “We are proud to announce the creation of The Dream Fund, a new fund to help immigrant students so unexpected emergencies do not derail their academic dreams.”

In other words — the lines between students who are legal immigrants and those who are not are blurred. Queries to the Immigration Response Team at the University of Minnesota on this matter and others were not returned by the time of publication. – READ MORE

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) admitted to CNN on Monday that it was a “mistake” to try to attach a fix for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program onto the funding legislation for the government, which ultimately led to a three-day shutdown.

Congress is once again facing the possibility of the government shutting down, as the continuing resolution that was passed in January is set to expire at the end of the week.

When asked if he was willing to support another continuing resolution, as opposed to allowing the government to shut down again, Connolly said he would vote to keep the government open. – READ MORE

Senior Senate Democrat Dick Durbin (IL) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that legislators are unlikely to reach a deal on the Delayed Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) before the president’s March deadline, but that Democrats will not force a second government shutdown over the impasse.

“There is not likely to be a DACA deal, though we’re working every single day on telephone calls and person-to-person to try to reach this bipartisan agreement,” Durbin told host Jake Tapper. “I don’t see a government shutdown coming.”

This leaves Democrats with few options — and no leverage — going into the final weeks of negotiations over an immigration deal that they were, by all accounts, poised to ink with the president. But earlier in January, the deal broke down, reportedly over an included stipulation that would have given indefinite amnesty to parents of DACA recipients even though those parents knowingly violated U.S. immigration law. – READ MORE