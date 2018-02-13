Democrat Running For Congress Accused Israel Of Terrorism

Here’s a shock: another anti-Israel Democrat running for office.

A Democrat running for Congress in Pennsylvania wrote in 2002 that Israel was guilty of terrorism, accusing the Jewish state of targeting innocent civilians.

Conor Lamb, who is running for Congress in Pennsylvania’s 18th Congressional District, was responding to a pro-Israel ad placed in the University of Pennsylvania paper, The Daily Pennsylvanian. On the paper’s website, Lamb wrote:

It was disheartening to see the add (sic) in the DP the other day which read, “Wherever we stand, we stand with Israel.” To explicitly guarantee support of a government under any condition is a narrow judgment. Just the other day, the Israeli Government launched an attack on innocent civilians in Gaza, citing them as “armed terrorists.” Among the dead were a 14 year-old boy and woman in her late 40s. The army intentionally fired on a medical facility treating the over 100 wounded. There is no doubt that both sides of this conflict have committed wrongs, but if this latest attack is not terrorism, I don’t know what is. – READ MORE

On Sunday, Palestinian Authority terrorist leader President Mahmoud Abbas , who has funneled millions of dollars toward terrorism, tore into President Trump, threatened the United States, and fictionalized the history of the Holy Land, rewriting it to exclude Jews.

This is, according to the Left, Israel’s peace partner.

This is, according to the Left, the legal authority which should be given authority over the holiest sites in Jerusalem.

Abbas explained, “We told Trump we will not accept his project, the ‘deal of the century,’ which has become the ‘slap of the century.’ But we will slap back.” Abbas was speaking at the opening of the Palestine Liberation Organization’s Central Council in Ramallah. He continued by targeting Trump, who had tweeted out that Abbas and the Palestinians were walking away from the table. “Shame on you,” Abbas said. ‘When did we reject the talks? Where is the negotiation that we rejected? May God demolish your house.” Abbas accused Israel of ending Oslo, and stated, “resistance…is our path to force out the occupation from our land.”

That amounts to an open call for terrorism. Abbas doubled down on that call, stating that he would not stop paying families of terrorists.

He didn’t stop there. He said that anyone who criticized him could “go to hell.” He threatened Nikki Haley, stating, “She threatens to hit people who hurt Israel with the heel of her shoe, and the response to her speech will be harsher.” And he said that Israel was a colonialist project of the West: “They wanted to bring Jews here from Europe to maintain European interests in the region. They asked Holland, which had the largest navy in the world, to transfer the Jews. Israel is a colonialist project that has nothing to do with the Jews.” – READ MORE