Democrat Rep. Pushes to Disarm Campus Police at University of Oregon

Oregon State Rep. Diego Hernandez (D-Portland) is pushing legislation to disarm campus police at the University of Oregon and Portland State University.

KTVZ quoted Hernandez saying, “This bill is about making students at our university campuses safer. The fact of the matter is students at both campuses have said time and time again they do not want armed police on their campus. Sound policy has to come from and center the communities impacted, and it’s time we listen to students.”

The Oregon Student Association supports Hernandez’s push to disarm police. They cite a May 2018 incident in which UO officers “drew their weapons” on a student, believing him to be a suspect, and a June 2018 incident in which PSU officers shot and killed a 45-year-old who allegedly dropped a gun then picked it up during a fight.

KATU reports that students said the 45-year-old was allegedly trying to break the fight up when his gun fell to the ground. – MORE