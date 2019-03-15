Democrat Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang: ‘One Generation Away From Americans Shooting Asians’ (VIDEO)

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang said during a recent talk that Asians will be the next minority group oppressed in the United States, going as far as to claim that he thinks white Americans are going to be “shooting up a bunch of Asians.”

Democrat presidential candidate Andrew Yang: “We’re one generation away from falling into the same camps as the Jews who were attacked in the synagogue…we're probably one generation away from Americans shooting up a bunch of Asians.” pic.twitter.com/szAJKo4UJT — Samantha Sullivan (@SamElizabethan) March 14, 2019

“So now that I’m running for president like I’ve learned more about the Asian-American place in society and one thing that scares the heck out of me is that this country is heading towards becoming majority-minority by 2045, that’s 27 years from now,” Yang said. “And so there’s a very happy notion in some quarters that the country will just become more tolerant as it gets more diverse.”

“Unfortunately, that is not really the way things play out if you look at historical examples,” Yang continued. “And so if you look at what’s happening right now in this country, you can see an increasingly insecure white majority becoming more and more hostile, truly. And who is going to be the boogeyman of the next 10 to 20 years? Who’s going to be the great rival to the United States in the eyes of American in society? China, that’s right.” – READ MORE