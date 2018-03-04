Democrat Pennsylvania mayor convicted on corruption charges

A Pennsylvania mayor faces decades behind bars after he was convicted Thursday of rigging city contracts in an effort to raise money for his political campaigns.

Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski was found guilty on 47 of 54 charges he faced, including conspiracy, bribery, fraud, attempted extortion and lying to the FBI. He faces up to 20 years in prison on each count.

Pawlowski remains free on bail until sentencing. A date has not yet been set.

The verdict forces Pawlowski out as mayor of Pennsylvania’s third-largest city. He had held the post for the past 12 years.

After the verdict, Assistant U.S. Attorney Anthony Wzorek told the Morning Call of Allentown that he and co-prosecutor Michelle Morgan were pleased with the outcome. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *