Democrat Party Uses Parkland Student To Raise Cash

On Friday, the Democratic Party sent out an email allegedly written by a student from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that asked Americans to vote for Democrats in the 2018 midterms and sought donations for political campaigns.

“On February 14th, I lost 17 members of my community in a mass shooting at my school, Marjory Stoneman Douglas,” the email from Sara Imam begins. “But we, the survivors, refuse to let their names be forgotten. We refuse to let their deaths be in vain.”

An actual email I just received from the DNC… from a Parkland survivor. pic.twitter.com/CG31VPS4kC — Ashley Rae (@Communism_Kills) March 2, 2018

The second half of it: pic.twitter.com/4sGIfGnnKn — Ashley Rae (@Communism_Kills) March 2, 2018

The link goes directly to a page for users to pledge to vote, and when the user is finished entering information, it then solicits donations from the user. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *