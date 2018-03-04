Uncategorized
Democrat Party Uses Parkland Student To Raise Cash
On Friday, the Democratic Party sent out an email allegedly written by a student from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that asked Americans to vote for Democrats in the 2018 midterms and sought donations for political campaigns.
“On February 14th, I lost 17 members of my community in a mass shooting at my school, Marjory Stoneman Douglas,” the email from Sara Imam begins. “But we, the survivors, refuse to let their names be forgotten. We refuse to let their deaths be in vain.”
An actual email I just received from the DNC… from a Parkland survivor. pic.twitter.com/CG31VPS4kC
— Ashley Rae (@Communism_Kills) March 2, 2018
The second half of it: pic.twitter.com/4sGIfGnnKn
— Ashley Rae (@Communism_Kills) March 2, 2018
The link goes directly to a page for users to pledge to vote, and when the user is finished entering information, it then solicits donations from the user. – READ MORE
