Democrat On Committee To Oversee Coronavirus Stimulus Payouts Broke Federal Law By Failing To Report Stock Sales, Report Says

The only House Democrat selected to be on the committee that was established to oversee hundreds of billions of dollars being distributed from the coronavirus stimulus package allegedly broke federal law when she failed to report stock sales last year.

Rep. Donna Shalala (D-FL) “told the Miami Herald on Monday she sold a variety of stocks throughout 2019 to eliminate any potential conflicts of interest after she was elected to Congress in November 2018,” the Miami Herald reported. “But the transactions were not publicly reported as required by the STOCK Act, a 2012 law that prohibits members of Congress and their employees from using private information gleaned from their official positions for personal benefit and requires them to report stock sales and purchases within 45 days.”

Shalala, a former Clinton administration official, claimed that her financial adviser was responsible for the problem.

Shalala’s office asserted Shalala and her financial adviser made a mistake.

Shalala spokesperson Carlos Condarco told the Miami Herald: “She had a misunderstanding about the periodic transaction report process and her need to report the sale of these stocks while preparing a blind trust. As a new member with a broker and attorney who were not familiar with the congressional disclosure rules, there was a misunderstanding.” – READ MORE

