Democrat NYC Nurses Blame Andrew Cuomo For New York’s Coronavirus Chaos “He’s No Hero” (VIDEO)

The “Andrew Cuomo is a hero” moniker has quickly faded.

For a brief moment, it appeared as if the governor of New York had everything under control as his state was hit with heavy by Coronavirus. But as the real story unfolded, it was clear that he didn’t handle things well.

However, it was worse than just that. Many medical industry officials are saying that Cuomor’s ineptitude and bad leadership have caused much of the chaos and deaths New York is dealing with now.

It’s so bad now that a group of Democrat New York nurses has come out to slam Cuomo, saying he’s no hero and pointing to his years of slashing hospital capacity as the main reason New York is in this mess. – READ MORE

