Democrat Nancy Pelosi: Trump Securing Peace Deals In Middle East Is ‘A Distraction’ (VIDEO)

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) claimed on Friday that President Donald Trump’s recent success in securing peace deals in the Middle East was nothing more than “a distraction.”

“How much credit do you give the President of the United States for these peace agreements?” CNN’s Wolf Blitzer asked.

“Well, hopefully they won’t—hopefully they will beneficial to the region,” Pelosi said. “We’ve been waiting for a very long time for the president’s proposal for an Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement that honored the two state solution. It was coming in two weeks, it was coming in two months, it was coming in six months—it still hasn’t come in any way that has brought peace.”

“So, good for him for having a distraction on a day when the numbers of people who are affected and the numbers of people who are dying from this virus only increases,” Pelosi stated. – READ MORE

