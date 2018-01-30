Democrat Mega-Donor Tied To Hillary, John Podesta & Soros Now Target of Sexual Assault Investigation

Reclusive Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss — one of the Democrats’ biggest and most secretive donors — is currently under investigation for a 2011 sexual assault, as originally reported in a handwritten complaint by his former employee Jacqueline Long.

The current status of the investigation was confirmed by a Nov. 30, 2017 document obtained by TheDCNF in a case titled State vs. Hansjorg Wyss. The document was from the office of Fredric M. Knapp, the Morris County, New Jersey, prosecutor.

The document confirmed the receipt of sexual paraphernalia from Long, including a “purple vibrator.” She alleged in the complaint the device was used by Wyss as a weapon during the assault against her.

Township authorities are looking into the accusation Wyss launched a vicious and brutal sexual assault against Long on April 3, 2011, while the two were staying at the Governor Morris Hotel in Morristown, New Jersey.

Wyss has ties to Hillary Clinton, the Clinton Foundation and John Podesta, Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign chairman. Although he is not as well known as other liberal mega-donor billionaires like George Soros and Tom Steyer, Wyss has given hundreds of millions of dollars to progressive activist groups through his private foundations.

