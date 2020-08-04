Democrat Maxine Waters says President Trump is ‘responsible’ for deaths of those who didn’t wear masks

Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters (CA) said on Saturday that President Donald Trump was responsible for the deaths of Americans who did not wear a face covering and tested positive for coronavirus.

“The federal government should come to the aid of the states and the cities and do everything that we can to assist these families to make sure that there is food on the table, to make sure that our small businesses can remain a business after this pandemic,” Waters told MSNBC.

Trump still refuses to wear a mask. Trump’s FAILED leadership & his unfortunate followers not wearing masks & not social distancing is responsible for the growing infections, death, & surge in #coronavirus cases. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) June 30, 2020

“So I think that the federal government should be a government that the people can rely on,” the Democrat added. “This president has absolutely failed in his responsibility to ensure that everything was being done to assist our families.”

Waters then criticized Trump for promoting hydroxychloroquine as a possible cure or treatment for COVID-19. – READ MORE

