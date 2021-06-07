Democrat Manchin Sides With ‘The People’, Will Vote Against “Democracy-Binds Weakening” Election Reform Bill

We have written extensively in the past few months (here, here, here, and here) discussing the costs (both fiscally and to freedom) and consequences (both intended and unintended) of the so-called “For The People” Act, it appears at least one Democrat politician has decided that the power grab is too much.

In a sweeping op-ed in the Charleston Gazette-Mail, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) explained why he will vote against the sweeping election reform overhaul bill, putting the fate of the legislation in jeopardy in the evenly split Senate.

“I believe that partisan voting legislation will destroy the already weakening binds of our democracy, and for that reason, I will vote against the For The People Act,” Manchin wrote.

As a reminder, the 791-page bill includes all of the greatest hits of 2020: Mandatory mail ballots, ballots without postmarks, late ballots and voting in precincts where you don’t live. It includes so many bad ideas that no publication has satisfactory space to cover all of them.

Democrats claim the bill is aimed at maximizing voter participation and ending corruption in our election systems, but the truth is that the legislation would do neither. Instead, it will only serve to open up our states’ elections to fraud and public mistrust at a time when we need to bolster voter confidence. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --