Democrat law professor Alan Dershowitz: “Pelosi and Schumer have to go”

Alan Dershowitz, an associate of President Trump who served on his impeachment defense team, said Democrats need new leadership in Congress and that Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) “have to go.”

“I think they need new leadership. I think Schumer and Pelosi have to go. Schumer because of his history of lying. You know, Pelosi actually called for me to be disbarred … because I had persuaded some senators” in the impeachment trial, Dershowitz said on John Catsimatidis’s radio show Sunday.

“I think the Dems need new leaders if they have any chance of returning to power,” he added.

Dershowitz’s comments come days after the conclusion of the Senate’s acrimonious impeachment trial. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --