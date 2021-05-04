Democrat Joe Manchin Crushes Democrat Dreams of Federal Election Takeover: ‘I’m Not Going to Be Part Of It’

Manchin also said on MetroNews regarding the bill that he believes election integrity is necessary.

“Every vote should be accessible, it should be secure, and it should be fair. That’s the responsibility we have, and the states are subverting that, then we should put guard rails on it,” he said.

Manchin did not say, however, which parts of the 800-page bill, named H.R. 1, dissatisfies him, which passed the House on March 3 along partisan lines, irking Manchin.

"How in the world could you, with the tension we have right now, allow a voting bill to restructure the voting of America on a partisan line? I just believe with all my heart and soul that's what would happen, and I'm not going to be part of it," he said April 27.

