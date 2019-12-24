Democrat Jan Schakowsky: My Kid Convinced Me To Impeach Trump Before Ukraine Call Happened (VIDEO)

Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) revealed on Wednesday during Democrats’ partisan impeachment hearing that it was her son that convinced her to impeach President Donald Trump and, furthermore, that he convinced her to do so back in June — a month before Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“It is my adult son Ian Schakowsky, whom I will always credit for my decision last June to support an impeachment inquiry,” Schakowsky said. “It had never been my goal to impeach a president, but Ian made such a compelling case.”

Democrat Rep. Schakowsky says her son convinced her to impeach in June, which was before the Ukraine phone callhttps://t.co/woBRHeZSeT pic.twitter.com/eWlrJLuYIg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 18, 2019

“He reminded me of the oath that I have taken 11 times now to support and defend the Constitution of the United States,” Schakowsky continued. “He said, ‘Mom, this is not about politics, this is not about party,’ and pushing back against my arguments, he said, ‘This has nothing to do with the final outcome, it’s about doing the right thing, even if others don’t.’”

“He made me see that it was about my legacy, my modest place in history,” Schakowsky concluded. “I want to thank you, my son, for helping me do the right thing today, to vote to impeach the President of the United States, Donald Trump, because no American is above the law.” – READ MORE