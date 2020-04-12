Democrat Gov. Newsom: Trump Has Met ‘Every Single Direct Request That He Was Capable Of Meeting’ (VIDEO)

California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom praised President Donald Trump during a CNN interview on Friday night, saying that Trump has met every request that California has made that Trump was capable of fulfilling.

“Tonight, you know, obviously, you’ve had differences with the President in the past, tough words on both sides,” CNN’s Anderson Cooper said. “You’ve been able to work together, it seems, in this for the needs of your state.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom offers strong praise for Pres. Trump’s handling of the coronavirus in relation to his state saying, “every single direct request that he was capable of meeting, he has met… I have to be complimentary, otherwise I would be simply lying to you.” pic.twitter.com/4vn6iIAPBL — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) April 11, 2020

“Yeah, look, I mean … we’re involved in 68 lawsuits with the Trump administration. I’ve been on your show, I haven’t been timid. He certainly hasn’t been timid,” Newsom responded. “But I got to say this, it’s just the fact. I’d be lying to you. I’d be lying to the American people. Every single direct request that he was capable of meeting he has met. We have the U.S.N.S Mercy in California because of his direct intervention and support; 2,000 of these federal medical stations because of his direct support.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --