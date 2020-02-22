Democrat Gov Gavin Newsom: Doctors Should Be Able To Prescribe Housing Like Medication

Far-left California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom said on Wednesday that he believes medical doctors should be able to prescribe people housing in the same manner that they prescribe medication to people who are sick.

“Health care and housing can no longer be divorced. After all, what’s more fundamental to a person’s well-being than a roof over their head?” Newsom said during his State of the State address. “Doctors should be able to write prescriptions for housing the same way they do for insulin or antibiotics.”

“Why not?” Newsom continued. “That’s the aim of CalAIM, transforming Medi-Cal as we know it, backed by a $695 million budget request to make this real.”

“Of course, the effectiveness of all of this hinges on an individual being capable of accepting help, to get off the streets and into treatment in the first place,” Newsom added. “Some, tragically, are not. That’s why we need better legal tools, ones that allow local governments, health providers, and law enforcement to more effectively help people access the treatment they need.”

“California’s behavioral health laws may have been ahead of their time, but today, call out for reform,” Newsom continued. “We must tailor these policies to reflect the realities of street homelessness today, which are so different than they were 50 or even 15 years ago when these laws were enacted.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --