Democrat Floats Canceling Super Bowl: ‘Would Definitely Lead to the End of the Government Shutdown’

Democrats Are Floating Canceling The Super Bowl In Order To Push To End What Is Now The Longest Government Shutdown In History, According To A Report Quoting Several Democrat Lawmakers.

Fox News reports a Democrat lawmaker confirmed that during a meeting of the House Democrat Conference–of which Speaker Nancy Pelosi is the leader–on Thursday morning, discussion of the shutdown’s effects on the Super Bowl caused a ruckus.

“A House Democratic Caucus meeting was roiled Thursday morning after one representative floated the possibility that the ongoing partial federal government shutdown might affect federal authorities’ ability to secure the upcoming Super Bowl,” Fox News’ Chad Pergram and Gregg Re reported.

“That definitely got everyone’s attention,” a Democrat lawmaker told Fox News anonymously.

Another Democrat lawmaker told Fox News anonymously that canceling the Super Bowl “would definitely lead to the end of the government shutdown.” – READ MORE