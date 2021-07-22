Democrat Eric Swalwell Spends Thousands in Campaign Cash On Booze, Limo, Hotel

Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell (CA) has reportedly spent thousands in campaign cash on alcohol and limousine services, in addition to over $20,000 at the same luxury hotel at which his wife works.

Limo services, luxury hotels, high-end restaurants, and alcohol delivery were all paid for from tens-of-thousands of dollars from the Swalwell campaign over the course of the second quarter, according to Fox News, who reviewed the Democrat’s filings with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

Swalwell’s campaign paid for the Californian’s 26 rides that he took in various limousine and luxury car services costing upwards of $10,000. Additionally, there was also the $26,000 that was spent on luxury hotels. According to the report, over $20,000 in funds from the campaign were spent at the Ritz Carlton and Half Moon Bay, where his wife happens to be the director of sales. Her LinkedIn profile shows that she’s worked at the company since February 2015.

The report noted that Swalwell also spent $566 on “Food & Beverage,” through the delivery service Drizly, which is a “platform that facilitates the delivery of alcohol.” This was done in nine separate orders ranging with a wide range from $5.79 to $124.86.

Swalwell, still in the second quarter, also spent $1,151 on “Refreshments” from Capitol Hill Wine and Spirits, which he did in seven trips. The liquor store is local to the House side of the U.S. Capitol and is roughly a nine-minute walk from his office. The report showed the campaign spent almost $4,400 for “Catering” and “Refreshments” at two California wineries on the same day. – READ MORE

