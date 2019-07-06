Democrat Congresswoman Secretly Sending Staff To Mexico To Coach Migrants How To Beat System, Report Says

Democrat Rep. Veronica Escobar (TX) is secretly sending staff to Mexico to find and coach migrants who are trying to enter the United States and is instructing them how to “exploit a loophole” to game the asylum process, multiple U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials allege.

The Washington Examiner reports that, according to the National Border Patrol Council’s El Paso chapter and several CBP agents, Escobar’s staff is trying to find migrants that have been returned from El Paso, Texas to Mexico “under the ‘remain in Mexico’ policy, then coaching them to pretend they cannot speak Spanish to exploit a loophole letting them return to the U.S.”

A senior union official shared evidence supporting their claims with the Examiner and said, “What we believe is happening is Veronica Escobar’s office is going … to basically second-guess and obstruct work already done by the Border Patrol.”

Under the “remain in Mexico” policy, “anyone returned must be fluent in Spanish because they may have to reside in Mexico up to five years until a U.S. federal judge decides their asylum claim.” – READ MORE