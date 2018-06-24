True Pundit

Democrat Compares Border Patrol to Nazis at Auschwitz — Using 2014 Photos

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-ca) Took To Twitter On Thursday And Compared U.s. Customs And Border Protection (Cbp) Agents To Nazis At Auschwitz — Using Photographs From 2014.

“CBP takes away rosaries, shoes, wallets, and toothbrushes from detained immigrants; what they call ‘non-essential’ personal property. The images in these photos shockingly resemble the shoes collected from Auschwitz – and it’s revolting and chilling,’ Speier tweeted.

The photos of migrants’ belongings, taken in 2014, were published in the New Yorker in 2017. They were created by a former CBP custodian in Arizona, Tom Kiefer, “after more than a decade working with C.B.P., and after seven years of sneaking out the trash.” – READ MORE

Rep. Jackie Speier compared U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents to Nazis at Auschwitz -- using photographs from 2014.

