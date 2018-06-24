Politics
Democrat Compares Border Patrol to Nazis at Auschwitz — Using 2014 Photos
Rep. Jackie Speier (D-ca) Took To Twitter On Thursday And Compared U.s. Customs And Border Protection (Cbp) Agents To Nazis At Auschwitz — Using Photographs From 2014.
“CBP takes away rosaries, shoes, wallets, and toothbrushes from detained immigrants; what they call ‘non-essential’ personal property. The images in these photos shockingly resemble the shoes collected from Auschwitz – and it’s revolting and chilling,’ Speier tweeted.
CBP takes away rosaries, shoes, wallets and toothbrushes from detained immigrants; what they call “non-essential” personal property. The images in these photos shockingly resemble the shoes collected from Auschwitz – and it’s revolting and chilling. https://t.co/DgX1LbACKK pic.twitter.com/YTSyHa0FiU
— Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) June 22, 2018
These were taken in 2014
Cool viral tweet though, Congresswoman https://t.co/b40CC6bPSj
— Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 22, 2018
The photos of migrants’ belongings, taken in 2014, were published in the New Yorker in 2017. They were created by a former CBP custodian in Arizona, Tom Kiefer, “after more than a decade working with C.B.P., and after seven years of sneaking out the trash.” – READ MORE
