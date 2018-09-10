DEMOCRAT CHRIS COONS SAYS NYT OP-ED WRITER SHOULD DO THE HONORABLE THING: ‘RESIGN AND GO PUBLIC’

Democratic Delaware Sen. Chris Coons on Sunday called for the senior Trump administration official who wrote an anonymous op-ed trashing the president to resign and identify themselves.

“Well what I heard [the] vice president say was that he was deeply disappointed and that he thought the critic within the administration who wrote the op-ed, the anonymous op-ed in The New York Times should resign. I agree with that position. I think the honorable thing to do is to resign and to go public with the author’s concerns about the president’s fitness to serve,” Coons stated on “Fox News Sunday.” – READ MORE

President Trump on Friday said he knows “four or five” people who could be the “senior official” behind a bombshell New York Times op-ed that has sparked an internal hunt for the official who penned it.

The op-ed, published Wednesday, describes a secret inside plot to protect the country from President Trump’s “misguided impulses” and said there were “early whispers” of a possible Cabinet coup to boot Trump out of office via the 25th Amendment.

“This isn’t the work of the so-called deep state,” the author claimed. “It’s the work of the steady state.”

While the author acknowledged the “bright spots” in the administration’s agenda, including deregulation and “historic tax reform,” the piece said that those victories came despite Trump’s leadership style — described as “impetuous, adversarial, petty and ineffective.”

In an interview with North Dakota television station KVLY on Friday, Trump was asked if he had an idea as to who wrote the piece. He was in Fargo to campaign for GOP Senate candidate Kevin Cramer.

“I could think of four or five, mostly people that either I don’t like or don’t respect,” he said. While he didn’t name names, he predicted that the identity would soon become public and said people think it’s “disgusting” the piece was published. – READ MORE