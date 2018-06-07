True Pundit

Democrat Candidate Told By Party: You’re ‘Too Brown’ to Win (VIDEO)

The Democrats claim to stand for diversity and against prejudice, but it looks like the party might have a very different policy behind the scenes.

A Democratic candidate who is running for Congress this year is now saying that his own party was racially discriminatory towards him and told him that he had the wrong name and skin color to succeed.

While speaking to Fox News’ Martha MacCallum on Tuesday, California attorney Omar Siddiqui revealed that liberals within the party said that he was “too brown” to win the Democrat primary.

Just as shockingly, Siddiqui said he was told his last name was a problem, and he should change it if he wanted a chance at winning. – READ MORE

