Democrat Buttigieg Unveils Plan to Raise Pay, Expand Worker Protections

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg unveiled a plan on Friday to raise wages and strengthen the rights of American workers, including “gig economy” workers such as Uber drivers, and fast-food employees.

Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, proposed strengthening bargaining rights for American workers, including subcontractors, forcing companies to pay men and women the same wage for the same job, and awarding government contracts to businesses who offer good pay and benefits.

Buttigieg, 37, also vowed if president to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, a proposal backed by most of his 24 rivals vying to become the candidate to take on Republican President Donald Trump in next November’s election.

Buttigieg was due to unveil his plan at a forum in Iowa, his ninth visit to the state this year and where the Democrats' nominating contest kicks off in February. Various elements of his plan have already been proposed by some of his Democratic rivals.