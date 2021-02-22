Democrat bill would strip benefits from ‘twice impeached’ presidents, including burial at Arlington cemetery

New legislation proposed by House Democrats would ban presidents who have been impeached twice from being buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

The bill would also “prohibit the use of Federal funds for the commemoration of certain former Presidents, and for other purposes.”

House Bill 484 was introduced by Democratic Rep. Linda Sanchez of California in late January. It is entitled the “No Glory for Hate Act,” and is clearly intended to target former President Donald Trump, who was twice impeached by a Democrat-controlled House.

The measure would prevent federal funds to be spent for any symbol, monument, structure, building or public land that was to be designated to honor a president twice impeached.

Sanchez said in a statement that she was inspired by the rioting at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to write the bill in order to punish Trump for his actions. – READ MORE

