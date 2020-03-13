Democrat Ayanna Pressley Seems To Claim ‘Racism’ Responsible For People Not Eating At Chinese Restaurants (VIDEO)

Far-left Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) claimed on Thursday that “racism” from the coronavirus was responsible for people not eating at Chinese restaurants.

“You know, since the beginning of the COVID19 outbreak we have seen not only the spreading of the virus but also a rapid spreading of racism and xenophobia,” Pressley said. “We witnessed it at the highest levels, in fact that the Republican Party fanning irresponsibly these flames. Um, one colleague tweeted that ‘everything you need to know about the Chinese coronavirus.’”

.@RepPressley blames “racist” Americans for drop in business at restaurants in Chinatown: “Since the beginning of the covid-19 outbreak, we’ve seen not only the spreading of the virus but also a rapid spreading of racism and xenophobia.” pic.twitter.com/RvC1mMxHHK — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 12, 2020

“My district is home to nearly 32 percent foreign born residents, with more than a quarter immigrating from Asia,” Pressley continued, “This painful rhetoric has consequences, restaurants across Boston’s China town have seen up to an 80 percent drop in business and I believe that this has everything to do with the rapid spread of misinformation and paranoia. It is critical that we stand against these inciteful messages and assuage fear in our communities and we do that by dispelling untruths and misinformation. We can only do that by sharing the facts.” – READ MORE

