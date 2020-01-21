Democrat Attorneys General Demand Fast-Track Work Permits for Illegals and Migrants

Twenty-one top Democrat state officials are trying to block a White House reform that would protect Americans’ jobs and wages from hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants and economic migrants who try to get U.S. jobs.

“That’s bad for immigrants,” said a tweet from New Jersey’s Democrat attorney general, Gurbir Grewal. Agency officials “want to delay & deny work permits for asylum seekers.”

“This proposal is cruel and legally questionable at best,” said California’s Democrat attorney general, Xavier Becerra. Migrants “who do not enter the country through a port of entry or have resided in the United States for more than a year would now be summarily denied access to a work permit,” he said.

The draft proposal would end the long-standing agency practice of quickly giving one-year work permits to migrants who ask for asylum, and also illegal immigrants who ask for green cards. For example, it would withhold work permits from Central American asylum seekers for more than a year after they present themselves at a U.S. border post, and it would end the policy of providing temporary work permits to long-term illegals. The rule would also deny work permits to migrants who apply for asylum after sneaking into the United States.

The lax work permit policies were pushed by Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. The policies have provided millions of work permits to migrants. That huge supply of imported labor boosts investors and companies by undercutting blue-collar and white-collar wages, and it encourages more illegal migration. – READ MORE