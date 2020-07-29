Democrat Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum: Portland Riots ‘Perfectly Peaceful’

Ellen Rosenblum, the Oregon Democrat Attorney General, said on Monday that the violent riots in Portland, Oregon, were “perfectly peaceful.”

Rosenblum, the national co-chair for the Democratic Attorneys General Association (DAGA), spoke to Politico on Monday, regarding the riots that have emerged in Portland, Oregon.

During the interview, Rosenblum described the violent attacks against law enforcement as “perfectly peaceful” and dismissed the targeted destruction of federal property by leftist mobs.

Despite Rosenblum’s claim, Attorney General William Barr told the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday that rioters in Portland, Oregon, brought “knives, rifles, and explosives” as they protested outside of the federal courthouse in Portland. – READ MORE

