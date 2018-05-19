Democrat Advantage over Republicans on Generic Ballot Hits New Low

The Real Clear Politics average of polls in the generic ballot for the 2018 midterms shows the Democrat advantage is below five points for the first time since the statistic started being tracked in April of last year.

The RCP average found the Democrats now have a 4.7-point advantage.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll included in that average — conducted from May 11-15 — gave the Democrats just a 1 percent advantage.

Dozens of times over the course of the last year, various polls had been published showing Democrats with a double-digit lead heading into the midterms.

The most recent was a Reuters/Ipsos survey, conducted in the third week of April, which had Democrats up 11 points over Republicans. – READ MORE

