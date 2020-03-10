Democrat Activist Implies Hillary Would React Faster To Coronavirus Problem Than Trump. James Woods Wrecks That.

On Sunday, a Democrat activist who apparently is still smarting from Hillary Clinton’s loss to Donald Trump in 2016 took to Twitter to imply that Clinton’s reaction to the coronavirus issue in the United States would have been far more speedy and organized than President Trump’s, tweeting, “Can you imagine how quick and organized the response to the coronavirus would have been if Hillary Clinton had been in the White House?”

Actor James Woods took notice, firing back a tweet that reflected reality rather than the rose-colored glasses view of Clinton that her devotees normally parrot. Woods snapped, “You mean like her snappy response to our Americans being slaughtered in #Benghazi, which she slept through? In a drunken stupor. As usual. As quick and organized as that? #ScrewHillary.”

You mean like her snappy response to our Americans being slaughtered in #Benghazi, which she slept through? In a drunken stupor. As usual. As quick and organized as that? #ScrewHillary https://t.co/60hh82LNVD — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 9, 2020

Woods has a history of taking no prisoners where Hillary Clinton is concerned; in February, she tweeted, “As the president’s impeachment trial began, Republican senators pledged an oath to defend the Constitution. Today, 52 of them voted to betray that oath—and all of us. We’re entering dangerous territory for our democracy. It’ll take all of us working together to restore it.” – READ MORE

