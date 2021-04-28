DEMOCRACY DIES IN DARKNESS: Washington Post discontinues presidential fact-check database after 100 days of Biden

The Washington Post has discontinued its presidential fact-check database — which was launched during former President Donald Trump’s tenure — after only 100 days into President Joe Biden’s term.

In a tweet thread Monday, fact-check editor Glenn Kessler announced that while he and his team will continue to “rigorously” fact-check Biden, they will no longer maintain a database like they did under Trump.

Kessler cited the overwhelming workload as the reason for the change, even while noting that monitoring Biden’s statements has proven to be less work.

“Here’s the Biden database — which we do not plan to extend beyond 100 days,” Kessler tweeted. “I have learned my lesson.”

“‘Learned my lesson’ means that who knows what the next four years will bring. We have fact-checked Biden rigorously and will continue to do so. Trump at 500 claims/100 days was manageable; 8,000+ was not,” he added.

“Maintaining the Trump database over four years required about 400 additional 8-hour days over four years beyond our regular jobs for three people,” Kessler explained. “Biden is off to a relatively slow start but who knows what will happen. We will keep doing fact checks, just not a database.”- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --